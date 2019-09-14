A Wewoka man was struck and killed by a Freighliner semi-truck on US270 at county road NS3610, about 3.7 miles west of Wewoka in Seminole County around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Pedestrian and 35-year-old Matthew Null of Wewoka was pronounced dead on the scene, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

According to Trooper David Brown, 50-year-old Mark Vanvlaricom of Arpelar was driving the tractor-trailer rig westbound on US270 when he topped a hill crest and struck Null, who was laying down in the westbound lane, the reports shows.

Vanvlaricom pulled to the shoulder and came to a complete stop; he suffered no injuries.

In his report, Brown said the condition of Vanvlaricom was normal and Null's condition was unknown.

The report said the seat belts were equipped and in use, the weather was clear and dry, the roadway was two lane undivided asphalt.