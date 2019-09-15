Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 2, 2019, at Hewitt Cemetery, Wilson with a Celebration of Life service held afterwards at approximately 3 p.m. at her property located at 3448 Highland Rd., Ardmore (Milo).

JoEtta May (Bench) Cavazos passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home in Newport, Okla.

JoEtta was born Jan. 8, 1942, at Ardmore, Carter County to Hessie James and Etta Belle (Crouch) Bench. She was retired from self employment operating service stations in Marietta and Ardmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hessie and Etta Bench of Newport; husband, Manuel O. Garcia of Victoria, Texas; husband, Clem Cavazos of Newport and grandson, Trevor Hamer of Corpus Christi, Texas.

JoEtta is survived by her sons, Kenneth W. Turner and wife, Audrey of Ringling, Keith J. Turner and wife, Dala of Newport; daughters, Kimberly J. Miller of Corpus Christi, Loretta Kay Zimmerhanzel of Houston; step-daughters, Alexandera Koepp and husband, Dennis of Victoria, Jeanne Tassey and husband, Jeff of San Antonio; 13 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren.

