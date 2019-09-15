Northeast

Kaw: September 9. Elevation 6 1/2 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, and spoons below the dam, around main lake, points, riprap, bridges, and main lake humps. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs, live bait, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, coves, creek channels, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: September 5. Elevation above normal, water murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Largemouth bass slow on plastics around the main lake. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: September 6. Elevation above normal, water 72 and cloudy. Rainbow trout slow on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around non-current areas. Fishing is challenging due to the high 24 hour water generation. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Skiatook: September 8. Elevation normal, water clear and in the 80s. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-15 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: September 8. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait around the main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: September 8. Elevation 6 ft. above normal, water upper 70s and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, small lures, and spinnerbaits around creek channels, docks, and standing timber. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, spinnerbaits, and spoons around body of lake where shad are surfacing. Crappie and white bass good on live bait, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure. Fishermen are reporting good success on most sought after species. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Northwest

Canton: September 7. Elevation above normal, water clear. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad around main lake and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Ft. Supply: September 10. Elevation normal, water murky. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around channels, inlet, and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: September 10. Elevation above normal, water 84 and clear. Channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Bass slow. Crappie good off docks in the early morning hours and fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles. White bass good in the upper arms of creeks where shad are present. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: September 6. Elevation below normal, water 85. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, and flukes around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 6. Elevation dropping, water 88 and murky. White bass good on flukes, live shad, plastics, sassy shad, small lures, and spinnerbaits around main lake, points, and sandbar. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: September 6. Elevation below normal, water 86 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam, and around the main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: September 5. Elevation normal, water 94 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits plastics, and topwater lures around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, inlet, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, and stinkbait around coves, creek channels, and inlet. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 6. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, and salmon eggs below the dam, and around creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: September 6. Elevation normal, water 84. Largemouth, spotted, and white bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, plastics, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, and standing timber. Flathead and channel catfish fair on goldfish and sunfish around creek channels and river channel. Crappie, spotted bass, and white bass fair on minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 6. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and topwater lures around coves and points. Largemouth bass also slow on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 6. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits, and rogues around coves, creek channels, points, riprap, river channel, and shorelines. Striped bass good on bill baits, live bait, live shad, rogues, and sassy shad around the inlet, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around flats, inlet, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September 5. Elevation below normal, water 82. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around flats and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: September 6. Elevation normal, water 83 and clear. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, live bait, live shad, slabs, and topwater lures below the dam, and around flats, main lake, and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Fishing on the lake has been good. Early mornings and late evening topwater fishing has been good, if looking for bigger striped bass live bait on 50 ft. ledges has been producing fish. Below Dam lots of small striped bass are being caught on live bait as well lots of small blue catfish. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: September 6. Elevation above normal, water 87 degrees cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and rattletrap around brush structure, coves, points, riprap, and shallows. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and stinkbait below the dam and around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, and points. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: September 8. Elevation dropping, water 83 and clear. Walleye and bluegill sunfish fair on minnows below the dam. Crappie slow on minnows around the dock. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Tom Steed: September 9. Elevation normal, water 80. White bass fair on minnows around the main lake and points. Striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits around the main lake and trolling. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: September 6. Elevation normal, water mid-80s and clearing. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live bait and minnows around channels and dam. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.