The Shawnee Public Library is bringing even more opportunities for families with young children to experience the library through a new series of Thursday programs offered this fall.

At 10:30 a.m. on most Thursdays, the library will host several themed programs. The schedule in September features:

Sept. 26 – Buzzing Bumblebees: Baby Lapsit Story Time, for babies up to 18 months, with stories, songs, interactions and a stay-and-play time;

Sept. 19 – Read and Relax for Infants, fun, calming activities for children up to age 5. The program is presented by the Pottawatomie County Health Department and led by Children Development Specialist Angie Porter;

And in addition to these new offerings, the library continues to present its popular Story Time activities at 10:30 a.m. most Tuesdays at the library, and 10:30 a.m. most Wednesdays at Shawnee Mall.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.