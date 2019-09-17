Kennedy Gregory blasted a grandslam home run Monday as Bethel flogged McGuinness 16-6 in four innings.

The victors also received a home run and double from Peyton Meiler and a 3-of-3 performance from leadoff hitter Skylar Pollard, including a triple and double. Pollard had three runs batted in and scored three times.

Shelby Spurgin and Annie Compton chipped in with a double apiece.

Bethel tallied six runs in the first and eight runs in the second.

Compton earned the pitching win with a four-inning eight-hitter. She registered two strikeouts.

Bethel will be at Tecumseh at 5 p.m. today.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.