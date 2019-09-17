With the playoffs less than 10 days away, every game is crucial for the Ringling Lady Blue Devils as they enter the home stretch of their season.

With the playoffs less than 10 days away, every game is crucial for the Ringling Lady Blue Devils as they enter the home stretch of their season.

Monday afternoon, the Lady Blue Devils got their 11th victory of the season with a 5-0 road shutout over Allen.

Meghan Roberts got the win on the mound for Ringling as she threw a complete game effort.

She allowed just one hit in the game with eight strikeouts and zero walks.

Roberts scored the first run of the game in the top of the first when Steelie Price hit a ground ball which resulted in an error.

Rayme Tolliver then doubled the lead for Ringling in the top of the fourth with an RBI single to center.

Tolliver would later score off a sacrifice bunt RBI put down by Karagan Cox to make it 3-0 in the fourth.

Roberts once again helped her own cause in the top of the seventh when she made it 4-0 thanks to an RBI single to left field.

Price then sealed the victory for Ringling with another RBI single.

Roberts finished the game going 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored and one RBI, while Price was 2-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI.

Bree Wright finished 1-for-3 with a run scored in the game.