Life as it has been said, is a game of inches.

For the Ardmore Lady Tigers, they managed to come that close to derailing the Tishomingo Lady Indians perfect record on Monday at home.

Despite being down by one run entering the seventh inning, the Lady Indians managed to score one in the top of the seventh, and escape with a 5-3 victory, moving to 25-0 on the season.

Ardmore meanwhile fell to 11-12 on the season with the loss.

Tishomingo took the lead at 1-0 in the top of the first, before Ardmore had an immediate response thanks to a solo home run from Makila Case in the bottom of the first.

The Lady Indians appeared to be pulling away in the top of the fifth with three runs, but the Lady Tigers had plenty of fight left in them.

Kenya Palmer brought Ardmore to within one run at 4-3 when she slapped a two-RBI double to left field which scored Shakira Smith and Nikayla Coleman.

But a bases loaded walk in the top of the seventh gave Tishomingo an insurance run, and the victory.

Savannah Marris took the loss on the mound, striking out two batters.