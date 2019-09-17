Class A top-ranked Silo used two lucrative innings to upend second-ranked Dale 10-2 Saturday in the championship game of the Silo Tournament.

In the bottom of the second inning, Silo, with two outs and an 0-2 count on its eight-hole hitter, strung together three singles, a walk and a double for four runs and a 5-0 lead. Silo ended the game on the eight-run rule by scoring five more runs in the fifth.

Silo finished with 10 hits. Right-hander Carson Atwood limited Dale to five hits, including back-to-back doubles by Tanner Collins and David Herring for a fifth-inning run.

Dale’s other run came in the third when Dallen Forsythe, who reached base on a walk, eventually scored on Herring’s sacrifice fly.

Jono Johnson went the pitching distance for Dale, permitting 10 runs (two unearned) in 4 1/3 innings. Johnson fanned two and walked two.

“We played well the whole tournament except those two innings Saturday,” Dale coach Eddie Jeffcoat said. “We defeated Tushka’s best pitcher and Red Oak’s best pitcher.”

Dale, 19-3, saw its seven-game winning streak snapped.

The Pirates will travel to Byng today, then be home against Crowder Thursday and Latta Friday. The Pirates will be off Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.