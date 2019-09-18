Freida Fansler, 78, of Grove, Oklahom passed peacefully in the presence of her family on September 5, 2019.

Freida was born and raised in Bluejacket Oklahoma, where she met the Love of her life Loren “Putt” Fansler” who preceded her in death in 2009.​ She attended Bluejacket Public Schools and Miami Beauty College. Freida owned and operated several local businesses throughout her full life. She worked as a Beautician for 33 years before retiring to spend time with her amazing husband. She had a flair for cooking and making flower arrangements, interior decorating and gardening. Freida loved her home and her family and was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Mamaw”. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh and feel right at home. She made friends everywhere she went and her customers were always considered her family.

She is the loving & devoted mother of Terri Lynn Fansler, who preceded her in death in 1979, Rhonda D. White, Desiree D. Stout, and Crystal J. Loveland, all of Grove Oklahoma. Cherished Mamaw to Christian D White, Sean White, both from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Brittany D. Stout of Gulfshores, AL, Kelsie Kelley of Vinita, Oklahoma, Jaden Stout of Grove Oklahoma, Austin J. Loveland of Grove, Oklahoma, and Halee A. Loveland of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was the adored daughter of Lena Bell Gray and Truman Holt who preceded her in death. Freida is survived by her dear and very close brother and his wife Ray and Velma Holt of Vinita, Oklahoma, Loving cousins Delores & Cotton Hogner. Sister-in-law Martha Fansler of Welch Oklahoma. She loved her growing family which includes seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that she loved and touched very dearly.

Family & friends are invited to attend visitation on Sunday, September 8t​h​ from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Worley Funeral Home in Grove Oklahoma. Graveside services will be held at G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma on Monday, September 9 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, Oklahoma. Online condolences can be made at www.honoringmemories. Or on the Worley-Luginbuel Facebook page.