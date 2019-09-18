HARRAH — North Rock Creek’s Jordan Coody finished fifth in the high school boys’ division at Tuesday’s North Canadian River Conference meet.

Coody ran an 18:18 in the 5-kilometer competition. North Rock Creek’s Kaleb Boatman was 29th at 21:33 and Chris Richardson finished 43rd with a time of 23:06.

In the high school girls’ two-mile division, Tanya Murphy came in 18th at 16:19. Jazzy Miles was 28th (18:26) and Sydnie Arms was 29th (18:28).

North Rock Creek will play host to the Chick-fil-A Cougar Classic Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing wrier Fred Fehr.