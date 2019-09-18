TECUMSEH—After trailing the Bethel Lady Wildcats on two separate occasions Tuesday, the Tecumseh Savages unleashed a four-run sixth inning to secure the 11-6 district win.

Bethel scored two runs in the top of the first inning when Shelby Spurgin and Peyton Meiler hit back-to-back one-out singles. Audrey Wade drove both of them home on a two-RBI single to right field.

The Lady Wildcats held a 2-0 lead through the first two innings, before Tecumseh’s bats woke up in the bottom half of the third.

The Lady Savages’ Taylor Frizzell got on board with a fielding error before Gabi Jordan went to first after being hit by an errant Annie Compton pitch. Ayzia Shirey drove in Tecumseh’s first run on a sharp single to left. Jordan advanced to third and Shirey to second on the throw to home plate.

Lauren Taylor then laid down a perfect bunt just short of the pitcher’s circle to bring in run number two.

A wild pitch by Compton scored the third run of the frame and Bristin Hayes drove in the fourth run on a ground ball to short.

Tecumseh scored the four runs on two hits in the inning and led 4-2 after three.

The Lady Wildcats responded with solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take their second lead of the ball game. Wade scored on a McKenna Schimmel single in the top of the fourth to cut the Lady Savage lead to 4-3. Skylar Pollard scored a run in the top of the fifth on a fielder’s choice to first base off of the bat of Meiler. Bethel led 5-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Tecumseh took the lead right back in the next half inning, scoring three runs on five hits to gain a 7-5 advantage. Katlyn Fleming drove in the first run on a RBI single to center. Taylor scored from first base on the single.

Winning pitcher, Kylee Akehurst helped her own cause with an RBI single to left before Frizzell drove in the third run on another single to left. The Lady Savages led 7-5 heading into the sixth.

Tecumseh put the game away in the sixth, scoring four runs on five hits. Shirey led off with a walk, only the second walk of the contest. Shirey stole second then was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Taylor, then scored on a sacrifice fly to left from Hayes.

With two outs, Fleming then tripled to left-center field and Akehurst drove her in on a single to center. Frizzell and Jordan capped off the inning with RBI singles to increase the Tecumseh lead to 11-5.

Bethel failed to score in the top of the seventh to end the game.

The Lady Savages improve to 20-6 on the season and the Lady Wildcats fall to a mark of 3-16.

Tecumseh will host Dale on Thursday and Bethel will travel to face Jones.