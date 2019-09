Former Shawnee resident Donna Stanley, 75, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Edinburg, Texas.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Seminole 1st Freewill Baptist Church (3701 N. Hwy 3). Burial will follow in Little Cemetery, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

The family will be at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. to visit with friends and family.