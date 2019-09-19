Donald Duane Pryce w/pic

Donald Duane Pryce, 85, of Copan passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Donald was born in Bluemound, Oklahoma on April 14, 1934 to parents Harry Lee Pryce and Leila May Bickford.

Donald attended Dewey Schools until the 11th grade. He then went on to be an automotive detailer for most of his life. Later, he found his love, Joyce Josephine Mardis in 1955. They dated for 2 years and then married on October 26, 1957. They moved into their first home across the street from the Phillip’s Hotel then, moving to the west side of Copan in 1964, they adopted their daughter, Laura Jo in 1968 and their son, Travis in 1970, making their family complete. Donald bought ten acres of land east of Copan in 1975 and built their family home, where his wife and son still reside.

Donald was your typical outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, watching stockcar races and attending tractor shows. He loved attending Dewey First Christian Church, where he was a lifetime member.

Donald is survived by his wife, Joyce Josephine Pryce; daughter Laura Jo Pryce; son, Travis Lee Pryce and grandson, Emery Douglas Kretzer.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Carmel Lee Pryce; sister, Verona (Pryce) Stammer, and sister, Joyce (Pryce) Fox.

Funeral services was held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the Dewey Cemetery.