Saturday, September 21

St. Benedict Catholic Church is hosting their 66th annual carnival with a garage sale, games, food and more Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the church parking lot. St. Benedict is located at 623 N Kickapoo Avenue. Tickets are $1 and all are welcome to attend the carnival.

Saturday, September 21

Volunteer organization Tecumseh Together is hosting the annual Tecumseh Frontier Days festival with food, inflatables and fun on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m in Slick Humphrey Park.

The festival will begin with the parade at 10 a.m. on Broadway in Downtown Tecumseh. All are welcome to attend.

Saturday, September 21

HERPS Oklahoma Exotic Reptile and Pet Show is coming back to Oklahoma on Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. All are invited to attend and see many exotic reptiles and pets.