Carol Ann Harrell, daughter of the late Hoyle B. Holt and Arlene R. (Pryor) Holt, was born Feb. 13, 1956, at Ardmore. She grew up here and graduated from Ardmore High School, the class of 1975. Following high school she attended Draughon’s Business School and then over the years worked with her dad at Holt Heating and Cooling, and then with her husband.

Carol and Paul Harrell were married Aug. 4, 1975, at Gainesville, Texas. The parents of a daughter, Amber, they had celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary this year.

A devoted wife and mother, Carol passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at her Ardmore residence surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Paul of the home; her daughter, Amber Freeman and husband, Robert, sister, Penny Wells and husband, Steve, niece, Julie Pino, nephew, Jayson Wells and numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Holt.

Mr. Larry Johnson will officiate funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Burial with the assistance of Robert Freeman, Scott Stahl, Jason Freeman, Joseph Freeman and Ashley Brand serving as pallbearers, will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

