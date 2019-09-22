Auditions for December 2019 and January 2020 Shawnee Little Theatre productions have been scheduled for this month.

"Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberly", a sequel to Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" is set two years after the novel ends. Miss Bennet continues her story, this time with the bookish middle-sister, Mary, as the unlikely heroine. The enchanting romantic comedy promises to captivate long-time fans and newcomers alike.

Directed by Rebecca Fry, auditions will be September 23 and 24 at 6:30pm at Shawnee Little Theatre, 1829 Airport Rd. There are roles for four women, ages 18-30; and three men, ages 18-35. All ethnicities are encouraged. Upper class British accents will be used in this play.

Performances of "Christmas at Pemberly" will be December 6, 7, 8, 12, 13 and 14, 2019. The second show of the current SLT season, the play is SLT's Christmas present to season ticket holders and the community.

A season extra, "The Marvelous Wonderettes" will take the stage of the downtown Ritz Theatre January 3, 4 and 5, 2020. Auditions are September 29 at 3:00pm and September 30 at 6:30pm at SLT, 1829 Airport Rd. The juke box musical features songs from the 50's and 60's. The show follows four girls, starting on prom night of their senior year. Act II takes place ten years later when the girls return for a class reunion.

Directors Trevor Mastin and K.C. Goldsby, and musical director Sherri Thompson will be casting four women, ages 16-30. SLT chose the show specifically to perform at the downtown Ritz in a collaboration with Safe Events For Families.

Shawnee Little Theatre is a non-profit totally volunteer community theatre celebrating it's 53rd year of producing plays in Shawnee. Currently performing the season opener, "Mamma Mia" through September 28, SLT's season continues with "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly" in December 2019; "The 39 Steps", a send-off of Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller, in February 2020; and the dramatic musical "The Hunchback of Notre Dame", with songs from the Disney movie, in April 2020.

SLT's 2019-2020 Season Tickets will be on sale through the run of "Mamma Mia" at the SLT box office and online at shawneelittletheatre.com. Season ticket holders will receive a discount when purchasing tickets to the extra at the Ritz.

Presenting sponsors this season are Metro Brokers of Oklahoma, the Presley Group; and AIM Heat and Air. Season sponsors are First United Bank, Dr. Jordan Ewert Optometrist, BancFirst, Berkshire Hathaway Benchmark Realty, SSM Health Medical Group, Shawnee Milling Company, Matt and Shelli Hopkins, and Turner and Cindy Davis.