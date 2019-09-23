MIAMI — At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle collision shortly after midnight Sunday, Sept. 22, at the intersection of SH 137 and County Road E 110, approximately 2.6 miles east of Miami.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2002 GMC Sierra driven by Cassandra Grant, 53, of Miami, collided with a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by Robin Walker, 44, of Fairland.

Grant was eastbound on County Road E 110 and pulled out to cross SH137 and was struck by Walker’s vehicle, which departed the roadway to the left and struck a church sign, traveling approximately 65 feet, according to the OHP report.

Grant’s vehicle went off the road to the right, traveling approximately 22 feet.

Walker was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Regional Hospital in Joplin but was not admitted.

A passenger, Ezekiel Tippie, 6, of Fairland, was transported by Mercy EMS and was admitted in stable condition with internal and external trunk injuries, the report said.

A second passenger riding with Walker, Noah Bryant, 29, Fairland, was not injured.

The OHP report, which cited DUI as the cause of the wreck, did not include information on the condition of Grant.

The wreck was investigated by Trooper Jacob Johnson of the Craig County detachment of Troop L. He was assisted by Trooper Ben Bertram of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment and members of Mercy EMS.