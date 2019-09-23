IA soldier who was born in Shawnee and would be awarded the Silver Star for heroism will be inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 26, 2019.

Command Sergeant Major George Wilson Hunt was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Dec. 20, 1938. He graduated from Cobb High School in Bryant County in 1956, joined the US Army in January 1958, and was assigned to Ft. Carson. Colorado and then to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

He joined a Special Forces Reserve unit and volunteered for Vietnam where he was assigned to a Special Forces camp on the Cambodian-Vietnam border. On Jan. 30, 1968, Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army forces attacked South Vietnamese and US forces.

Wilson was wounded Feb. 4, 1968, during an attack on his camp, Cao Lanh, on the Mekong River. He was awarded the Silver Star for heroism while serving as assistant team leader of a patrol assigned to capture an enemy soldier.

When the Viet Cong officer was captured and led to Hunt’s position, Hunt saw eight enemy troops coming down the trail. He exposed himself to divert the enemy’s attention and direct his team’s fire, killing all eight.

Moments after he hid these bodies to prevent discovery of his position, twelve more enemy soldiers approached. He again exposed himself to the enemy and his men killed all except two.

“His gallantry was in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit on him, his unit and the United States Army,” his Silver Star citation said.

Hunt also was awarded the Bronze Star with a V device for valor for heroism during ground operations Feb 5 through Feb. 7, 1968, while accompanying an air drop recovery party that was under enemy mortar and small arms fire. He also was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Heroism on Feb. 20, 1968 while serving as Special Forces Advisor. Hunt volunteered to drive a truck to the airfield to secure ammunition that was landed by air. The trip required traveling over six kilometers of paved road under Viet Cong control.

As he headed to his destination, the vehicle he was driving was fired upon by snipers. He again was brought under sniper fire while loading ammunition, his commendation said. When he arrived at his destination, he counted 10 bullet holes in the ammunition boxes he’d loaded, his commendation award said.

Other awards include the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.

Hunt now lives in Oklahoma City.