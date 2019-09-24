Betty Louise (Cates) Pogue, age 95, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019, in Springer.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest with Minister Jim Welch officiating. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Betty was born on Feb. 8, 1924, to Jethro Buel Cates and Bertie Mae (Moran) Cates in Roff, Okla. She attended Dickson Schools and she worked in the cotton fields.

She married Raymond Pogue on April 6, 1946, and the couple moved to Milburn, and farmed until they moved to Ardmore, where she worked for Stromsburg Carlson until she retired in 1976. They later moved their family to Springer, where they have lived since.

Betty was an avid crocheter and knitter. She loved to sew and quilt; doing any crafting she could. She would work for hours in her yard, tending to her flowers, raising a garden and canning. She will be remembered as a strong, independent woman and a devoted mother and grandmother to all of her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Pogue; and son-in-law, Thomas Weddle.

Betty is survived by six children, Jerry Pogue and wife Rosie, of Benbrook, Texas, Paulette Canada and husband Garvin, of Springer, Brenda Potts and husband Clyde, of Ardmore, Janet Weddle of Dickson, Bobby Pogue and wife Hazell, of McQueeney, Texas, and Ray Pogue of Springer. Nine grandchildren, John Pogue of Burleson, Texas, Rodney Pogue of Carrolton, Texas, Barbara Green of McKenny Texas, Bryan Canada of Converse, Ind., Jennifer Merchant of Duncan, Joe Weddle of Dickson, Inez Franko of Merion, Texas, Robert Pogue of Springer, and Lisa Jordan of Lone Grove. 21 great-grandchildren, Kristi King, Katherine Rhodes, Brendan Smith, Reaghan Smith, Peyton Canada, Aaron Canada, Conner Canada, Nolan Canada, Jayden Merchant, Jaxon Merchant, Katelyn Jordan, MaKayla Jordan, Bethany Pogue, Xavier Franko, Lucas Franko, Joeline Franko, Leighton Pogue, Waylon Pogue, Graydon Weddle, Londyn Weddle, Alexzander Franco; and four great-grandchildren, Max Rhodes, Brodie Rhodes, Sawyer Rhodes and Margaret King.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Pogue, Peter Green, Justin Jordan, Joe Weddle, Jay Merchant and Robert Pogue.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Griffin~Hillcrest.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.