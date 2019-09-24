Jeannie “Lynette” Wallace was born July 8, 1946, to Imogene (Terry) and Pete Pelton in Ardmore. She passed from this life on Sept. 21, 2019, at the age of 73.

Lynette was raised in the Springer area where she graduated in the class of 1964. On July 2, 1966, she married Sam Wallace in Gainesville, Texas. They spent 53 beautiful years together. From this marriage, they had three sons, Michael, David and Jonathan.

Lynette had a passion for singing gospel music; filling their home daily with song. She loved to crochet and spent many hours crocheting blankets for the family.

Lynette was preceded in death by her parents, Imogene and Pete Pelton; brother, Ronnie Pelton; and sister, JoAnna Locke.

She is survived by her husband, Sam Wallace of the home; sons, Michael Wallace and his wife Jennifer, of Cleburne, Texas, David Wallace and his wife Jackie, of Ardmore, and Jonathan Wallace and his wife Lyndsey, of Springer; grandchildren, Emily Aulds, Christian Wallace, Jesse Wallace, Ivan Wallace, Lily Wallace, and Jake Wallace; nieces, Carla Tollett and Stephanie Young; nephews, Ron Pelton and Chris Pelton; along with numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Donny Custar officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.

Chris Aulds, Christian Wallace, Ivan Wallace, Jake Wallace, Alex Tollett and Jesse Wallace will serve as pallbearers.

