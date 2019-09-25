Bettie Ruth (Fletcher) Birdsall, 85, of Purcell, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Bettie was born July 18, 1934, in Myra, Texas, the second of four children born to Carl Clifford Fletcher and Mae (Hickman) Fletcher. She was raised in Marietta and attended school there, graduating with the Class of 1952. She worked as a stewardess for many years, traveling to many countries, and fondly recalled flying with the Beatles on their first USA tour. Later on, she traded the adventure of flying to be a wife and a mother. Bettie lived in Purcell and later Norman. She worked for First American Bank and then American Exchange Bank for several years. As chance would have it, Bettie reunited with her high school sweetheart, Harold Dean Birdsall, whom she married in 1993. They moved to Lake Texoma to enjoy their retirement years together. After Harold’s passing, she moved to Purcell to be close to her family. Bettie was adventurous and outgoing, confident and fiercely independent, and lived each day for the moment. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and a true friend. Her family will miss her dearly!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Birdsall; granddaughter, Sherry Aresco and parents, Carl and Mae Fletcher.

Bettie is survived by her children, Carl Hamilton of Johnson City, Tenn., Jason Hamilton of Amarillo, Texas, Denise Cardinal of Dallas and Peggy Owen of Purcell; brother, Carl Fletcher Jr. and wife Ellie, of Sugarland, Texas; two sisters, Linda Holcomb of Marietta and Mary Lanham and husband, Mike of Waco, Texas; five grandchildren, James “Jimbo” Cardinal Jr. of Collinsville, John Cardinal of Seattle, Jill Price and husband, Adam of Washington and Justin Owen and wife, Tiffany of Norman; five great-grandchildren, Hayes, Noah, Evie, Bella, and Bodhi and a host of other family and friends.

Bettie’s family will remember her with a Private Memorial at a later date. Send online condolences @ wilsonlittle.com.