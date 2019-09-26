James Huff, 63, longtime Saint Louis, Oklahoma, resident, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

James will be in viewing and visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Swearingen Funeral Home in Maud from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will be a memorial service for James on Friday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Saint Louis Baptist Church in Saint Louis, Oklahoma.

Funeral services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.