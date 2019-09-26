Trevor Storie, 14, is a two-time cancer survivor, and he is using his experience as a catalyst to spread awareness of the disease. Trevor has organized a fundraising event for ZERO Monkeying Around, a prostate cancer organization that offers support and assistance for survivors and their families throughout the U.S.

In 2014, Trevor Storie was a typical 9-year-old boy who loved video games, watching cartoons and playing baseball and football. And like most kids, he was anxious for Christmas break.

But what began with a stomachache turned into a life-changing event that December, forcing the Shawnee-area third-grader into a 43-week course of chemotherapy and six weeks of proton radiation after being diagnosed with a rare form of prostate cancer that was at Stage 3.

Rock’em, Sock’em Trevor — as he was nicknamed during the ordeal — beat the disease, but was thrust back into the battle about a year later.

At 11 years old, he underwent a seven-and-a-half hour radical prostatectomy, then endured 29 weeks of more intense chemo, his mother, Zona Storie said.

Trevor, now 14, is a two-time cancer survivor, and he is using his experience as a catalyst to spread awareness of the disease.

Trevor has organized a fundraising event for ZERO Monkeying Around, a prostate cancer organization that offers support and assistance for survivors and their families throughout the U.S.

The event is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Church, at 2100 N. Bryan, in Shawnee.

The free gathering will feature an adult size tricycle relay race and a kids tricycle dash at a cost, along with several vendor booths and hot dogs. A prize will be doled out to the winner.

“We advocate for ZERO so that no other family has to endure what we have,” Trevor's mom said. “Prostate cancer is the male version of breast cancer, and yet there is very little awareness among our men.”

Trevor entered the adult world at a very young age and we have searched for a way to tell his story, hence ZERO Monkeying Around, Zona said.

“All proceeds will go to ZERO and Trevor still gets to be a kid while raising awareness,” she said. “We are so excited for this event to succeed, but we need your help.”

Zona encourages residents to attend, and sign up for the races, hoping for a great turnout.

“Trevor wants this to become an annual event,” she said.

For more information, search key words ZERO Monkeying Around on Facebook.