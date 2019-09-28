MEEKER— The Meeker Bulldogs, after a flag-filled first half, got on track in the second half to blow out the visiting Kellyville Ponies, 68-26, Friday night.

The two teams combined for 160 yards in penalties on 14 different flags in the first half. Meeker got the worst of it, with 125 penalty yards.

Meeker led 28-20 at the half, but flipped the switch in the second half.

“We came out in the second half with the intensity that we have been looking for all year,” said Meeker head coach DJ Howell. “I think a switch came on in the second half.”

Leading the way was junior running back Caden Wolford, who had a monster night. He had success all night long, toting the rock 22 times for 302 yards and five touchdowns. He scored three times in the first half with scoring runs of 39, 45 and 42 yards.

“We were expecting them (Kellyville) to come out in single coverage and load up the box,” said Howell. “They played lots of zone and that opened up the run game.”

The Bulldogs rushed for 285 yards in the first half and threw for only 23 yards. Bulldog quarterback Jacob Martin was limited in his passing attempts, but made up for it on the ground. Martin carried the ball 11 times and gained 156 yards and scored twice on runs of 38 and 35 yards. His 38-yard scamper was the game’s first score with 9:26 remaining in the first quarter.

He opened the second half with his nifty 35-yard run with 11:42 left in the third.

The Bulldogs scored all seven times they touched the ball in the second half.

Wolford scored two more touchdowns in the second half on runs of two and 14 yards.

The Meeker defense was equally impressive as the offense. Kellyville was held to 275 yards of total offense. They threw for 255 yards and were held to just 61 yards on 30 carries, an average of just over two yards per carry.

“I’ve been waiting for this team to show up,” said Howell. “We still have to get focused for four straight quarters and just keep getting better.”

The Meeker reserves got into the scoring act in the fourth quarter. J.J Bloomer scored from 17 yards out to up the Meeker lead to 54-26 before Kobe Norton scored on a five-yard run to get the Bulldogs into the 60s. Backup quarterback Cam Holt scored the last points on a nice 27-yard run, ending the scoring at 68.

The Bulldogs rushed for 533 yards on 43 carries, an average of over 12 yards per touch.

Meeker is now 2-2 and, more importantly, 1-0 in district 2A-2 play. The Bulldogs will travel to face the Jones Longhorns next Friday night.