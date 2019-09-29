The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Saturday that a 70-year-old Marietta man died late Friday from injuries he sustained in a Wednesday motorcycle crash on US Highway 77, just north of Marietta.

According to reports, David H. Spicer was traveling northbound on Highway 77, following a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a trailer. The report states that Spicer, riding a motorcycle, took evasive action to avoid impacting the slowing, attempting-to-turn vehicle which caused him to leave the roadway.

The report states that Spicer was “separated” from the vehicle, approximately 69.5 feet from the area of impact.

Spicer was transported to Medical City Denton in Denton, Texas where he was admitted in serious condition with arm, leg and trunk external injuries. The report states that Spicer was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.