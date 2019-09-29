Northeast

Ft. Gibson: September 23. Elevation 7 ft. above normal, water 77 and murky. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits, topwater lures, tube jigs, swim baits and lipless crankbaits around docks, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and shad along channels. Paddlefish snagging fair below the dam. Anglers and boaters should use caution while navigating during flooded conditions. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Kaw: September 24. Elevation 4 1/2 ft. above normal and rising, water low 80s and muddy. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons and topwater lures below the dam, in the main lake, around points and riprap. Crappie good on jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, standing timber, bridges and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, grasshoppers, live shad, punch bait, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels, flats, main lake, river mouth and shallows. Catfish should continue to be good, especially in the flats around Coon and Bear creeks. Fishing below the dam has been good during times of release but slow when not generating. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: September 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: September 20. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and shad along the river mouth. River flow was 4,200 cfs around the clock at the time of this report. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Sooner: September 22. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in coves and along flats. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: September 22. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits in coves, around docks and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure. Channel and blue catfish fair on live bait in the main lake. White bass fair trolling. Most catfish being caught on trotlines. Bass fisherman reporting good success. All other fishermen reporting fair. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Northwest

Canton: September 23. Elevation above normal, water clear. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on shad and slabs in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: September 24. Elevation 1/3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid-70s and clear. Striped bass hybrids fair drifting live bait along the dam. Catfish good on liver and shrimp on the north side of the lake. Walleye slow on worms. White bass slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: September 24. Elevation above normal, water 75. Channel catfish slow on dough bait and punch bait below the dam, main lake and along shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs in the main lake and along shorelines. Report submitted Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: September 23. Elevation normal, water 81 and stained. White bass fair on spoons at 22 ft. off ledges. Largemouth and smallmouth bass being caught on topwater lures early morning and on white grubs at 20 ft. off points during the day. Crappie fair off docks during early morning hours and good on jigs at 25 ft. around brush piles. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: September 24. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait and worms around brush structure, channels, points and just outside the current around current breaks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, river channel, below falls around big boulders just outside the current and right above the falls where you find deeper water. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, in-line spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines and under the tree limbs hanging over the water that provide a little shade Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: September 20. Elevation below normal, water 84. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along channels, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 20. Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along flats and river channel. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: September 20. Elevation below normal, water 85 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, in the main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: September 19. Elevation normal, water 92 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait in coves, creek channels, inlet and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 20. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on crickets, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs below the dam and creek channels. Walleye good on crankbaits below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: September 20. Elevation below normal, water 83 and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks and standing timber. Crappie, spotted bass and white bass fair on minnows creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 20. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures in coves. Crappie excellent on jigs and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 20. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and rogues along channels, in coves, around points, riprap and river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait along flats, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September 20. Elevation below normal, water 79. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shorelines, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: September 20. Elevation normal, water 78. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, live shad and topwater lures along flats and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and main lake. Blue cats are being caught on cut bait below Denison Dam most catfish are on the smaller side but some are decent size. With hot temps, lake fishing has slowed somewhat but surface feeding is still present in early mornings and late evenings. Live bait has been producing fish when dropped on flats. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.

Wister: September 20. Elevation below normal, water 87 and cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and rattletraps along channels, in coves, around points and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush piles. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Tom Steed: September 24. Elevation normal, water 80. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits trolling in the main lake. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: September 21. Elevation normal, water low 80s and clearing. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live bait, live shad and topwater lures along flats and main lake. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait along channels, docks and shorelines. Walleye and Saugeye slow on jerk bait, live bait and minnows along the dam and riprap. Crappie good on tube jigs and minnows along rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.