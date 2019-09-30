George Thomas Wortham, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 18, 2019 at Monroe Manor Skilled Nursing, Jay, Oklahoma.

He was born on July 20, 1942 in Paris, Texas to his parents, James Edward Wortham and Margaret Lucille Cass-Wortham. George served in the United States Army. He was a Truck Driver majority of his life and retired from the road. George loved travelling, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Jay Seventh-Day Adventist Church. His pride and joy was volunteering his service at their food bank. George was a man that loved his dear beloved wife Oleta Wortham of 22 years with all his heart and soul. Now they are reunited to live together in Eternity.

George is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Wortham and his wife of 22 years, Oleta Wortham. He is survived by his two daughters, Mary Webb of Jay, Oklahoma and Monica Campbell of Watts, Oklahoma; Grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Katie and Sean Webb, Donald and Violet McKinley, Cody and Alexis Campbell; great-granddaughter, Isabella Rose Campbell; 3 siblings, Allan, Rick and Cindy; precious fur babies, Bandit, Squirt and Theo; extended family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 311 W. Gray St., Jay, OK 74346 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.