Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for the October 8th Special Konawa.

Proposition Election, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said.

Please keep the following information and tips in mind as the election approaches.

- Early voting will be available at the County Election Board office October 3rd

and 4th from 8.am. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lines are possible at peak voting

times. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in

line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

- Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration

information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be

accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those

who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool.

Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.

- Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling

place or during early voting at the County Election Board to show proof of identity

before receiving a ballot. There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the

law (only one proof of identity is required): Show a valid photo ID issued by federal,

state, or tribal government; or show the free voter identification card issued to every voter

by the County Election Board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the

information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be

counted after Election Day.)

- Physically disabled voters who cannot enter the polling place, need help

marking their ballots, blind or visually disabled voters and illiterate voters may be

assisted by a person the voter chooses. In all cases, a person providing such assistance

may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer or an officer or agent of the

voter’s union. A person providing assistance also must swear or affirm that the voter’s

ballots will be marked in accordance with the voter’s wishes. Alternatively, all blind,

visually impaired, and physically disabled voters in Pottawatomie County may use the

audio-tactile interface (ATI), a feature offered on all Oklahoma voting devices, to vote

privately and independently, either at Pottawatomie County Election Board during early

voting or at their assigned polling place on election day.

- Voters who have moved since the last election, but who have not transferred

their voter registration to their new address, may do so on Election Day by going to vote

at the polling place where their registration has been in the past. While voting, they may

fill out a form instructing the County Election Board to transfer their registration to the

new address before the next election.

- Those who became physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday October 8th

still can request an emergency absentee ballot. Those who might qualify for an

emergency absentee ballot should contact the County Election Board office at 405-273-

8376 as soon as possible for more information.

- Any violation of election law will be reported to the proper law enforcement

authorities. Electioneering is not allowed within 300 feet of a ballot box. It is also

unlawful to remove a ballot from the polling location, possess intoxicating liquors within

half a mile of a polling place or to disclose how you voted while within the election

enclosure.

For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.