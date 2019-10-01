Trevor Martin of Asher stymied Oktaha 4-0 on a one-hitter in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader at Seminole State College.

Martin registered 14 strikeouts and walked just one.

Asher netted eight hits, including a double apiece from Cameron Grissom and Michal Mcdonald. Patch Hamilton, Ryan Reeser and Grissom rang up two hits each.

In the nightcap, Oktaha prevailed 7-3 as Asher was limited to three hits, including Mcdonald’s double, in seven innings.

Jake Dobbs, Asher’s starter, suffered the loss after giving up five runs and six hits in four innings. He fanned three.

Bryson Martin pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out two.

Asher, ranked sixth in Class B and possessor of a 13-11 record, will be involved in regional action beginning Thursday at Lookeba-Sickles. The 2 p.m. game will match up second-ranked Lookeba-Sickles (24-7) against 17th-ranked Calumet (13-11). In the 4 p.m. game, Asher will go up against 10th-ranked Oilton (24-4). The game 1 and game 2 victors advance to a 6 p.m. game with the winner earning the regional title and moving on to the state tournament.

Action will continue Friday with two more games. The regional runner-up also advances to state.

“We have played an extremely top-heavy schedule,” Asher coach Scott Hamilton said. “We have two wins each versus Byng, Latta and No.4 Varnum. Hopefully, those experiences have toughened us in preparation for the playoffs.”

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.