RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – After leading his team to victory in a shootout over East Central, 50-41, redshirt junior quarterback Preston Haire has been named the Great American Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. The award was announced Monday afternoon.

All accounted for, Haire was responsible for 374 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. The native of Trophy Club, Texas, completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 62 yards on the ground, including a 24-yard rushing touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

The win moved OBU to 2-2 on the season and in a tie for fifth in the GAC standings.

Oklahoma Baptist is back in action on Saturday, Oct. 5 when they make the trip to Russellville to face Arkansas Tech at 6 p.m.