Laureate Alpha Tau sisters will present items for three major holidays at an auction set Oct. 3 in Shawnee.

Items for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, including home decor, clothing, jewelry, baked goods and more will be up for auction.Viewing begins 6:30 p.m and bidding begins 7 p.m. at WesleyUnited Methodist Church, 302 E. Independence, Shawnee.