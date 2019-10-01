Murlee (Ray) Poteet, 98, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Wichita Falls.

Murlee (Ray) Poteet, 98, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Wichita Falls.

She was born Oct. 3, 1920, to Claud and Ethel (Skinner) Ray in Lexington, Oklahoma.

Murlee was raised in Wanette, Oklahoma, and graduated with the class of 1937 from Wanette High School.

She married Robert Burns Poteet on Oct. 24, 1939, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. After marriage they made their home in Ft. Worth, Texas. Robert preceded her in death on July 17, 2000. She and Robert moved to Wichita Falls in 1985 to be closer to grandchildren.

Murlee worked as a secretary for Continental Oil Company, retiring after 30 years of service.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

Murlee was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Burns Poteet; granddaughter, Kara Poteet; her parents, Claud and Ethel Ray; brother, Darriel Ray; and grandparents, Joseph “Joe Ray and Millie Lee (Burlison) Ray and Sarah Melissa (Lambert) Skinner and Thomas Skinner.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Jimmie Poteet of Wichita Falls, Texas; grandson, Robert Poteet of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister-in-law, Helen Ray of Wanette; nephews, Joe, Keith, Wendell and Carl; niece, Wanda; and other extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of House of Hope in Wichita Fall, Texas, for over six years of loving care and hospice of Wichita Falls.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel in Wanette and continue through service time.

Service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Wanette Cemetery Chapel with Reverend Jim Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Wanette Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.