Dewey Fire Department and Neighborhood Watch will hold a CPR class at 6 p.m. Oct. 14. The class will be held in the meeting room of the Dewey Library. Cost for the class is $20. Please contact Kay at 918-440-8801 for reservations. Class is limited to 15 persons. This is a very important class for all individuals to attend. You never know when a family member or friend will need help in time of trouble. This class also fills up fast, so make your reservations now.

Thirsty Turtle will be presenting Song Writers Showcase beginning at 6-9 p.m. Sunday. They are inviting all singer/songwriters for a showcase of their songs. This will be a monthly event beginning the first Sunday evening of each month, at the Thirsty Turtle, in Dewey. Bring your instruments and your songs. PA is provided. Thirsty Turtle is anxious to hear what you have created and want to provide an atmosphere for you to showcase your talents. Sign up at the event or pm Ginger for a spot before the show. For additional information go to the Thirsty Turtle Facebook page.

Don’t forget to attend this year’s 32 Annual Indian Summer Festival, on Friday and Saturday. The festival is from 10 a.m. — 10 p.m., in downtown Dewey. The streets will be blocked off for the very first Indian Summer Festival to be held in Dewey. The festival will celebrate native culture in all of its forms with art, song, food, and dance, just as it has in the past, only bigger and better than ever. The festival starts each day at 10 a.m. with the Fine Art and Youth Art Exhibits. At 6 p.m. Friday there will be gourd dancing with the Powwow Grand Entry starting at 8 p.m. Saturday will be Kid’s Day along with Adult Demos. There will be storytellers and special guests. It will be two fun-filled days, with so much to see and do. And if you have never seen the Grand Entry, you will be excited to see the wonderful dances, music, as well as the smiles it brings to everyone watching this wonderful event of a lifetime.