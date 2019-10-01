Last year, the Turner Lady Falcons had a shocking occurrence happen as they were eliminated in the district round of the playoffs against Thackerville.

Turnabout was fair play however last Wednesday for the Lady Falcons.

Turner soared its way into the regional tournament thanks to a clean sweep of victories over Thackerville and Achille, as the Lady Falcons won the district title at home.

Turner defeated Achille by a score of 15-1 and claimed a pair of 8-1 victories over the Lady Wildcats.

In the last game against the Lady Wildcats, Turner scored four in the first, followed by two in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth to seal the victory.

Hillary Hill finished the game 3-for-4 with two RBI’s and a run scored, while Alex Westfall was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI’s, with Tallie Tynes going 1-for-3 with two RBI’s and a run scored.