PERKINS — Chandler broke a 3-all tie with seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to highlight a 10-4 victory over Perkins-Tryon Tuesday.

Chandler compiled 13 hits and played errorless ball in moving to 15-16 on the year.

The Lions combined six hits with a walk and two stolen bases in the fifth.

Malory Lowery drove home the first run of the fifth with a sacrifice fly. The next six runs came with two outs. Bailey Bigbey and Kelsey Williams posted run-scoring singles before Cashia Herber wrapped up the scoring with a 3-run double to left.

Morgan Fowble went 3 for 5, all singles. Jaelyn Robertson, Grace Hulsey and Lowery chipped in with two hits, with Lowery doubling.

Hulsey, the starting pitcher, gave up six hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings. Herber, in 3 1/3 innings, was touched for three hits and one run.

Chandler will travel to Kingston Thursday for a Class 3A regional tournament. Top-seeded Kingston will engage fourth-seeded Chisholm at noon, followed by second-seeded Sulphur against third-seeded Chandler at 2. The two losers will play at 4, followed by the two winners at 6.

Friday games are scheduled for noon and 2 with an if-necessary game at 4.

The regional winner advances to the state tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.