The Washington County Health Department announces a walk-in flu clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at 5121 Jacquelyn Lane in Bartlesville. The clinic is closed from noon to 1 p.m.

This year flu vaccinations will be provided at “no out-of-pocket cost” to the public. Individuals who have health insurance are asked to bring their card, as their insurance company will be billed for vaccine and an administration fee.

“This is a great opportunity to protect yourself and others from the flu this season and we are pleased to offer the vaccine at no out of pocket cost” said Interim Regional Administrative Director, Kelli Rader.

Flu season usually starts in September or October and runs through April or May. Consider getting your flu shot because each year in the United States, flu causes millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. The flu vaccine is the best defense against getting the flu.

Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness from the flu including pregnant women, children younger than 5 years of age and people with asthma, diabetes, chronic heart and lung disease and other chronic conditions.

Parents and family members of babies younger than 6 months of age and people who live with or care for anyone at high risk for complications from the flu, including health care workers, should also get the vaccine.

For more information about the flu or flu clinics, contact the Washington County Health Department at 918-335-3005.