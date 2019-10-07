Orletha May Gray, 94, of Jenks, Oklahoma, died Oct. 1, 2019 in Tulsa. A former longtime resident of Afton, Oklahoma, and Loveland, Colorado, she was born June 22, 1925 to Clifford and Lennie Ellis of Centralia, Oklahoma.

Orletha married Everette W. Gray in 1948 and they lived on a farm south of Afton for 30 years before moving to Colorado in 1978. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Afton, and Derby Hill Baptist Church in Loveland, Colorado.

She is survived by three children: daughter Sue of Jenks, and sons Bill, of Vancouver, Washington, and Don and wife Leny of Spring, Texas; a grandson, Kenton and wife Alicia of Houston, Texas; a sister, Barbara Praytor of Miami, Oklahoma; a brother, M.L. Ellis and wife, Marjorie, of Owasso, Oklahoma; sister-in-law Melba Ellis of Pittsburg, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.

Orletha was preceded in death by her husband, Everette; her parents; and two brothers, Louis Ellis and Durward Ellis.

A memorial service was on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Moore Funeral Home, 2570 S. Harvard, Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family requests that memorials be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).