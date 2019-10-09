The BHS cheerleaders are selling “pink out” shirts to raise funds for the fight against cancer. Shirt sizes range from youth small to adult 5XL and come in pink or gray. T-shirts are $15 and shirts with long sleeves are $20.

The T-shirts will be worn at the home football game on Thursday, Oct. 17. Make all checks payable to BHS Cheer. Orders are due by Oct. 10. Please contact Kim Tafoya at the high school if you have any questions or want to order a shirt.

The BHS cheerleaders are also selling spirit tattoos at the elementary school on Thursday mornings for $1 before every home game. They will be selling tattoos on Thursday, Oct. 16 for the next home game.

Fall Break is just around the corner, as the first nine weeks of school will be completed on Oct. 10. Grade cards will be sent home for all grade levels on Oct. 15. Students will be out of school for Fall Break on Thursday, Oct. 17. Everyone will enjoy a four-day weekend.

The junior high football team only has two more games left of the season. Their last home game is Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. against Morrison. Their last game will be played at Pawnee on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Come out and support these players as they finish up their season.

Congratulations to the high school football team for another win in the record book. They won last Thursday night’s game against Owasso JV with a score of 33-0. The football team play its next game away at Morrison on Friday, Oct. 11.

Dinosaurs are coming to the Barnsdall Christian Church. Ryan Cox of the Creation Truth Foundation will be bringing real dinosaurs and the program, “The Truth About Creation” to Barnsdall Christian Church, Oct. 13-16 at 6:30 p.m. each night. This program is free to all and everyone is invited to attend. For questions, please contact Aaron Lawrence at 918-331-8521.

The Chamber of Commerce met Tuesday to discuss the Halloween activities, the Chamber Membership Drive and an update on the “Christmas in Barnsdall” event. The chamber has decided on a date of Dec. 14 for “Christmas in Barnsdall.” The change in date to the second weekend of the month will help accommodate participants and other surrounding communities who are also having Christmas parades on the first weekend of the month. Also on the agenda was Siggins Memorial Clinic’s Physician Assistant, Marcus Sizemore, and the new Physicians Assistant, Julie Wilson, to welcome and introduce her to the chamber and update the community on what services the clinic offers. As always, the chamber would appreciate any help you can give in planning and working these community events.

The Barnsdall Community Center is hosting several events this month to participate in.

1. October 19—50 + Dinner & Bingo at 5:30 p.m.

2. October 26—BCI Craft Event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Community Center Yard)

3. October 31—Trunk or Treat on Main Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.