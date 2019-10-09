If you went to the National Indian Taco Championship on Saturday in Pawhuska and still had room left for another meal, the Elks Lodge was the place to be. The Elks were raising money for Halloween programming and they held a barbecue smoke-off that was priced at $10 a plate to the public.

The rain Saturday cut down on the number of barbecue teams that participated, the lodge’s Exalted Ruler John Brazee said, but there were still three teams involved. They were judged on elements such as presentation, texture and taste for baked beans, ribs and chicken.

The team that took home the most and best hardware was “Kickin Ash,” a father-daughter combination. Curtis Smith, of Copan, and his daughter, Baili Smith, of Pawhuska, were the winners. Coming in second was EZ-2chew-BBQ. Kickin Ash finished first on chicken and ribs. EZ-2chew-BBQ finished first on beans.

Brazee said the lodge’s take for the evening was some $700, which will go toward a Halloween program scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24. That program will feature costumes and games and prizes. He said the lodge has received a grant in the past to support its Halloween activity for children, but this year raised money to cover the expense.

“We’ll have enough for it,” he said. The Elks hold fairly frequent dinner fundraisers. They also sponsor blood drives and take an interest in the causes of children and veterans.

The Pawhuska Elks Lodge has a blood drive scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, from noon to 6 p.m. If you’re interested, you can call Randi Chesbro at 918-335-7197 for an appointment. The theme of the blood drive will be “Bedlam Battle,” and all donors will have a choice between an OU and an OSU T-shirt.