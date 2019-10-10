PURCELL — Shyann Shipman shook off four McLoud errors to toss a route-going nine-hitter Wednesday in a 7-5 elimination-game victory over Weatherford at a Class 4A regional.

Shipman fanned seven and walked two as McLoud upped its record to 19-14.

“It’s been awhile, since 2010, since McLoud finished a season over .500 and also won a regional game,” McLoud coach Chance Griffin said. “It was a really good win.”

McLoud trailed 3-2 after four innings but tallied four runs in the top of the fifth, then added another run in the seventh.

Shipman also helped spearhead McLoud’s 10-hit attack with a triple and home run. Lexi Boyer was 3 for 4 with a home run, two singles and two runs batted in.

Callie Cardin doubled, Rachelle Stephens tripled and Mycah Wahpekeche singled twice.

McLoud made the most of its scoring opportunities, stranding just four baserunners. Weatherford stranded nine.

In its first game of the day, McLoud dropped an 11-3 decision to top-seeded Purcell.

McLoud was outhit 13-2.

Shipman went the first two innings on the mound and Boyer went the final four. McLoud committed three errors, leading to five unearned runs.

McLoud will continue regional play at 10 a.m. today

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.