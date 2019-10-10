The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Oct. 8

• Joyce Elaine Cross, 47, on charges of DUI – drugs and fraud – insufficient funds check.

• Leiah Marie Hagen, 26, failure to appear warrant, general speeding and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Shana Marie Hindman, 41, general speeding and driving while license is suspended, cancelled or revoked.

• Richard David Massey, 51, on charges of domestic abuse.

• Crisleah Jean Roach, 41, on charges of possession of amphetamine, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, destroying evidence and failure to appear warrant.

• John Oliver Silkey II, 20, on charges of shoplifting, possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Cierra Rae Swake, 24, on charges of mandatory use of seat belt and driving while license is suspended, cancelled or revoked.

• Hannah Leeanne Walker, 19, on charges of failure to appear warrant.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 8

• Jennifer Nicole Flowers, 34, failure to appear warrant.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Oct. 8

• Robert Allen Weeks, 33, on charges of fugitive from justice.