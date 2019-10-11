OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite a quality pitching performance from Jake Dobbs, Asher couldn’t quite get over the hump in dropping a 3-1 decision to Vici in opening-round action of the Class B state baseball tournament Thursday at Dolese Park’s Palmer Field.

“You’ve heard that baseball saying, ‘Hit it where they ain’t. Well, we hit it right at them several times,” Asher head coach Scott Hamilton said. “We just couldn’t get anything to fall. We hit it right at them all day.”

Dobbs, in six innings of work, permitted five hits, including a solo home run. — in six innings. Dobbs registered six strikeouts and walked just one. One of Vici’s runs was unearned on Asher’s only error of the day.

Trevor Martin rang up two singles as Asher finished with five hits. Patch Hamilton drove in Asher’s run.

“Baseball is a tough game,” Scott Hamilton said. “We started the season at 2-6 but did a lot of growing up.”

Asher earned its state tournament berth by capturing a regional tournament at Lookeba-Sickles.

Asher finished with a 16-12 record.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.