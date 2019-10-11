SHAWNEE – On Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m., Ben Pickard, owner of Pickard Art Gallery will be speaking about the Oceanic cultures featured in Art and Culture of Oceania which continues until Oct. 27. The lecture and reception is free and all are welcome. The reception is hosted by the Friends of the MGMoA. A member’s VIP reception will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Art and Culture of Oceania features masks, jewelry, weapons, ceremonial and everyday objects from cultures of Oceania. Oceania is a geographic region situated in the southern hemisphere of the globe in the Pacific Ocean between Asia and the Americas. This region consists of the continental country of Australia, the archipelago country of New Zealand, and three sub-regions: Micronesia, Melanesia which includes Papua New Guinea, and Polynesia which includes Hawaii and Easter Island. This exhibit gives a glimpse into this diverse world so different from ours.

“This exhibition explores a several different cultures in an area that many people are not familiar with,” said Delaynna Trim, Curator of Collections for the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. She continued, “The masks and the decoration on everyday objects reference their surroundings, their beliefs, and their way of life. This is a great insight into the lives of people across the globe from us.”

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Visit www.mgmoa.org for more information.

This exhibition is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Allied Arts, and the Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Wissinger Memorial Fund. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information on this exhibit, call the museum at (405) 878-5300.