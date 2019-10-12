Saturday, Oct. 12

Children from throughout Shawnee can visit JCPenny's Kids Zone Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shawnee Mall. The event is held the second Saturday of every month and all parents receive a special one day coupon to shop in the store. Children will create Little Harvest Monsters.

Parents of new Oklahoma Baptist University students are invited to OBU's Family Fun Weekend Saturday, Oct 12. The event allows parents to see how students are transitioning and participate in several activities including, a Continental Breakfast, football game, open house and Freshman Follies. The event is throughout the day and for more information visit okbu.edu/student-life/family-weekend.html.

To celebrate Halloween visit the Nightmare Harvest Haunted Corn Maze and Sunshine Shelly's Patch Saturday, Oct. 12. The haunt opens at 7:30 p.m., attendees have until 11 p.m. to enter for the night and admission is $12 a person.