The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a McLoud woman was injured when she was struck by a car Friday evening in Pottawatomie County.

The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. on Fishmarket Road, just south of Lake Road, which is two miles north and 5 miles west of Bethel Acres in Pottawatomie County.

A 2014 Kia Sedona driven by Judith K. Walker, 77, of Newalla, was southbound on Fishmarket Road, the patrol said.

The pedestrian, Carolyn S. Floyd, 61, McLoud, was standing in the southbound lane about three feet east of the west edge of Fishmarket Road, the OHP reported.

The pedestrian noticed the oncoming traffic and darted east toward the northbound lane, the OHP said, while simultaneously, the vehicle attempted to avoid t he pedestrian by serving to the left, striking the pedestrian.

Floyd went by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted with leg injuries, the OHP said.

Walker and her passenger were not injured.