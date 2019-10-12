Will Hilton threw two touchdown passes and scored a vital fourth-quarter defensive touchdown, propelling Tecumseh to a 28-26 District 4A-2 triumph over Blanchard Friday night.

Hilton scooped up a wayward Pauls Valley lateral and returned it 84 yards for a TD to give the Savages a 27-20 lead with six minutes to play.

Junior Kevin Dodd then posted his fourth straight point-after kick for a 28-20 advantage.

Blanchard retaliated with a touchdown at the :47 mark. Pauls Valley called a reverse pass but Alex Schovanec and Ethan Rickey sacked the potential passer.

Jake Trice of Tecumseh recovered an onside-kick attempt to finalize the victory.

Hilton fired a 46-yard scoring pass to Jaxon Day and Kane Ainesworth ran 7 yards for a touchdown, both efforts coming in the first quarter. Day also blocked an extra-point with Tecumseh clinging to a 21-20 lead.

Jaylen Walker caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Hilton in the second quarter.

Tecumseh improved its district record to 2-1 and its overall mark to 4-2. Blanchard fell to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in district.

“That’s a huge district win because we hold our own playoff destiny,” Tecumseh coach Ty Bullock said. “We are playing extremely hard right now and that’s all you can ask.”

Tecumseh will continue district play at 7:30 Thursday against visiting Harrah.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.