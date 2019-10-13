The McLoud Public Library is partnering with Science Museum Oklahoma to bring a week of science in a unique presentation to McLoud.

The Science Matters Mobile Museum will stop in downtown McLoud for a three-day visit Oct. 15-17. The mobile museum will be located just down the street from the McLoud Public Library adjacent to the McLoud Animal Hospital.

Hours for the museum will be 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 15 and 16, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

The museum will feature hands-on exhibits that are contained within a 40-foot truck. Visitors will have the chance to engage with various scientific exhibits that they can investigate and interact with. All ages are invited to experience the museum and familes are encouraged to visit it together.

The programs are part of an EPSCOR grant Science Museum Oklahoma received earlier this year to provide STEM services and activities in multiple local communities throughout the state.

The library and SMO are longtime partners on programs, primarily during the annual Summer Learning Program in June and July but also at other times throughout the year, like what this series is providing.

No advance registration is required to participate.

For more information, visit the library, call 788-4132 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/mcloud.