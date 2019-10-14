Art Club students from Seminole State College recently visited the Oklahoma City Museum of Art to get a first-hand glimpse of Impressionist artwork from the nineteenth century. The exhibit, Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, was on loan from the Mellon Collection of French art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The Mellon family became interested in collecting smaller pieces of French Art in the 1940s.

“Paul Mellon was drawn to sporting images such as horse races but many of his pieces include people, water, flowers and other images from the French countryside,” Assistant Professor of Art Angela Church said. “His idea when collecting art was to not find art made by famous artists for purchase, but to find art that moved him, and then do research on the artist later.”

Art Club students visited the permanent collection of the museum as well.