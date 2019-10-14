Twenty-eight Seminole State College students were inducted into the Alpha Theta Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society for Two-Year Colleges at the Jeff Johnston Fine Arts Center on Oct. 3.

Students are selected based on their scholarship, leadership and commitment to community. The chapter provides programs, organizes activities and encourages participation in community service projects.

Requirements for membership in the honor society include: enrollment at an accredited two-year college with a Phi Theta Kappa chapter and an overall GPA of 3.5 with a minimum of 12 credit hours completed.

SSC Regent Marci Donaho served as the event’s guest speaker. Regent Donaho was appointed to the college in 2005 by Governor Brad Henry. She was reappointed in 2012 by Governor Mary Fallin and again in 2019 by Governor Kevin Stitt.

Donaho was a long-time public school educator who, for the past 22 years, has served as Executive Director of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum. She is a member and past president of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce. In 2002, she was named Seminole’s “Citizen of the Year.” Donaho serves on the Seminole School Board and was inducted into the Seminole Hall of Fame in 2015. She has been nominated three times as one of 50 “Women Making a Difference” in the State of Oklahoma, as recognized by the Journal Record newspaper.

Assistant Professor of Business Jeff Cheng and Assistant Professor of Social Sciences Sam Rivera, who serve as the chapter’s current advisers, were also present at the induction.

SSC students inducted at the ceremony (arranged by hometown) were:

Ada: Kristen Ivey

Asher: Tammy Brooks

Castle: Bethanie Watts

Davenport: Crystal Terrell

Earlsboro: Destiny Bell

Konawa: Charlene Galimba

Maud: Megan Willis

McLoud: Jennifer Stapp, Alexis Wilkinson

Meeker: Gabrielle Broyles

Okemah: Kathryn Dunn, Tema Yargee

Prague: Lacie Montgomery

Seminole: Talon Wolfe, Alex Upton, Sidney Mack-Wise, Faith Rogers,

Shawnee: Kiersta de Leon Rodriguez, Taylor Harris, Sarah Chesser, Rachel Kamm, Sierra Springer, Jordan Little, Candida Lucero, Frances Hunter, Ashley Norcott

Tecumseh: Ryder Prestmo

Wewoka: Jesse Davis