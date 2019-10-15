TULSA - It was good news and bad news for the No. 13 Shawnee Wolves in the Class 5A volleyball regional Monday at Bishop Kelley High School.

The good news was Shawnee beating Tulsa Edison 3-0 in the semifinals (25-17, 25-11,

25-13). The bad news was the Wolves falling 3-0 to the host and fourth-ranked Comets (12-25, 19-25, 11-25).

Shawnee finished the season with an overall record of 11-22. Bishop Kelley (21-11) beat McAlester 3-0 in the other semifinal (25-9, 25-5, 25-16).

The Comets have won 33 consecutive regional titles. The 5A state tournament will be in Catoosa (quarterfinals and semifinals next Monday and championship match next Tuesday).

SHAWNEE 3, EDISON 0 (semifinal)

The Wolves never trailed in the opening set. They got the first three points, but the Eagles (9-18) battled back to forge the lone tie of the frame at 10-10.

Shawnee then scored the next three points and finally began to pull away with a 5-0 run that made it 23-14. Brooklyn Fluke and Abagail Mahaffey both provided strong serving in the frame.

Edison got the opening point of the second set, but the Wolves countered with a 12-2 surge. They were never seriously threatened from there thanks to strong team play.

The third set had a similar start. The Eagles claimed the opening point again and then held a 2-1 advantage.

Shawnee, however, used another spurt, this time an 11-1 run, and pulled away steadily for the victory. Bailee McIntosh and Kylie Mikish provided a boost in that frame with solid serving.

KELLEY 3, SHAWNEE 0 (championship)

The Comets used strong team play throughout the match and it proved to be too much for the Wolves to overcome.

Shawnee registered the opening point of the first set and was able to forge ties of 1-1 and 2-2. Kelley took the lead for good though with the next four points.

The Wolves answered with three consecutive points, but got no closer the rest of the frame. The Comets took control with a 7-0 run that put them ahead 19-8. Fluke ended that burst with a kill.

Shawnee got the first two points of the second set and played solidly throughout. The frame was eventually tied at 9-9 before Kelley scored five straight points.

The Wolves, however, answered with a 5-0 run of their own. The Comets countered though with seven consecutive points.

Shawnee never held a lead in the third set and the only ties were at 1-1 and 2-2. Kelley seized control after that second tie with seven straight points.

Fluke and Isabelle Conley tried to keep things close with solid serving throughout the final set. In the end though, the Comets had too much fire power.